Free two hour parking in East Lansing's gated facilities transitions to 30-minute grace period

The free two-hour parking offered in downtown East Lansing's gated parking facilities will continue through the end of June and will transition to a 30-minute grace period in July. Free parking will also be offered on Saturday, July 4.

The 30-minute grace period will be offered at all gated facilities in downtown East Lansing throughout the month of July. The grace period will be for parking customers who enter and exit the gated parking facilities within 30 minutes.

Customers will pull an entrance ticket upon entry, and if they exit within 30 minutes, there will be no charge. Parking customers that remain parked for longer than 30 minutes will pay the full parking rate for their visit.

According to the release sent to News 10, the 30-minute grace period will allow the City of East Lansing to continue encouraging customers to support downtown East Lansing businesses, while also allowing the East Lansing Parking Division to resume charges for those using the parking facilities for longer periods of time.

In further support of the downtown, the City of East Lansing will also be deferring previously planned rate increases for discounted monthly parking permits and street meters.

Enforcement at street meters, multi-space metered lots and permit lots will continue. Parking customers with questions can call the East Lansing Parking Office at (517) 337-1277. The office is currently closed to the public.

