Free treats for anyone that stops by East Lansing's newest 7-11

There are lots of freebies available for you on Thursday during the grand opening of a 7-11 in East Lansing.

It's located on Grand River and Bogue.

The giveaways go until 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 and include Big Gulps, small Slurpees, coffee, and other treats!

All freebies are available as supplies last so get there soon!

The organizes behind the Grand Opening say there will also be entertainment at the store and other discounts on items.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.