If you're a fan of IHOP's pancakes, here's a deal you're not going to want to miss.

The restaurant is giving away a free stack of pancakes Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 marks the restaurant's annual "IHOP's National Pancake Day."

In addition to the free pancakes, you can also enter a giveaway contest that has tons of prizes including a grand prize of free pancakes for life.

