Free naloxone available to organizations

Michigan’s community organizations can now request free medication to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched an online portal for groups to obtain naloxone, often administered by first responders to those who are overdosing, according to a Monday news release.

“Getting naloxone into the hands of people who are most likely to be able to save a life is important,” MDHHS’ Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “MDHHS is proud to partner with community organizations to make it as easy as possible to access free naloxone, reducing the devastation caused by the overdose epidemic.”

More than 2,000 people in the state died by opioid overdoses in 2018, the release said. The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted medical resource chains. That makes naloxone access critical.

Those groups who can use the portal include “any community organization statewide, including substance use treatment providers, non-profits, harm reduction organizations, jails, first responders, local governments and small businesses.”

Those groups should review the MDHHS naloxone guide at this link. Requests will be reviewed by the MDHHS.

Individuals can also request naloxone through the free service NEXT Naloxone; that’s available by clicking here.

