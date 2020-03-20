Free meals provided by YMCA mobile kitchen in Greater Lansing area

The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing's Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen is distributing free meals to seven sites Monday through Friday in the Greater Lansing area.

The mobile kitchen is at each site for 20 minutes providing healthy meals to kids and adults in need amid school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release.

Locations and times are available here where and when the mobile kitchen will be located.

The Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen will continue to provide free meals to our community until schools reopen.

Anyone interested in helping support the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing work in feeding the community, contact Casey Thompson at (517) 827-9645 or visit lansingymca.org/give to learn how to donate.

Since Tuesday, the YMCA's Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen has served a total of 4,059 meals to the members of our community.

The mobile service has been in operation since 2016. Its mobile kitchen is a 54-passenger, handicap accessible bus donated by Dean Transportation President Kellie Dean, according to a news release.

Schools have been closed around the state since March 13 until April 5 and scheduled to resume April 6 per executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

