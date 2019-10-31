Free late night basketball offered in Lansing

Men and women ages 16 to 30 have an opportunity this fall and winter to hoop it up and get mentor-ship from local police officers.

The Lansing Police Department has a started a late night basketball program that runs every Thursday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 12.

Games will be played at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center Gymnasium, 5826 Wise Road. Registration is available at the door.

In addition to games, the police department will offer resources to help people find employment opportunities and learn about conflict resolution.

For more information call (517) 483-4600 or visit the department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lansingpolicedepartment.

