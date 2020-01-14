Free fries to celebrate 12 years of HopCat

Free HopCat fries? Sure!

HopCat is celebrating 12 years and they are offering free Cosmik fries to make it a party on Jan. 25.

There will also be a fries eating contest that day.

Here are the details:

• Free Cosmik fries for all guests between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• Annual fries eating contest held at 3 p.m.

• Tapping rare craft beers specific to each location

“This 12-year milestone is a testament to our HopCat mission. Our passion for serving great food and beer to our loyal guests has only grown stronger since day one,” says Joe Sonheim, Director of Marketing. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the guests who made these 12 years possible.”

If you want to participate in the fries eating contest, you need to be at least 18 years old.

And there are prizes...

First Place: $500 and bragging rights

Second Place: $100 and a great story

Third Place: $25 and a full belly

HopCat also announced that they will be launching new menu items starting on January 27.

To sign up for the fry eating contest, visit your local HopCat location.

The local HopCat is located in East Lansing on Grove Street.