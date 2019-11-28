Free Thanksgiving dinners available today

If you're not cooking or don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving dinner today, there are plenty of places across Mid-Michigan that are offering free meals with all the fixings.

You can stop by the Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing, dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

Blondie's Barn in Haslett is also offering a free home cooked meal for anyone who needs one today. Dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

Dinner at St. Gerard's Church in Delta Township is also free today.

Food will be served there this afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In Jackson, Kingdom Life Ministries will be providing free meals from 11: a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Martin Luther King Center.

Dinner will be served at St. Peter Catholic Church in Eaton Rapids today from noon to 3 p.m.

It'll also be served at the First Methodist Church in Mason from noon to 2 p.m.

A hot dinner will be served at the Grand Ledge Masonic Temple from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

