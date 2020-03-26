Free Starbucks for first responders, healthcare workers

Starbucks is brewing up plans to help our everyday heroes.
The company is now offering free coffee to first responders and health care workers, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
First and front-line responders can claim their tall, brewed coffee now, until May third.
The offer is available at participating Starbucks stores across the country.
