Ingham County Health Department hosting free HIV/AIDS testing Friday

Friday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and the Ingham County Health Department is doing its part to help spread awareness.

On Friday, ICHD will be giving tests at the Forest Community Health Center in Lansing from 8-3:30 pm. Testing is free, confidential and open to anyone. There is no need to make an appointment, and testing is expected to take 30-45 minutes.

According to ICHD, there are roughly 500 people that have HIV/AIDS in Ingham County, but one out of seven people who have HIV/AIDS, don't even know that they have it. That's a problem because ICHD says an early diagnosis reduces transmission risks and long term health issues.

ICHD officer, Linda Vail, urges everyone to get tested.

"What's most important for us is for people to get diagnosed and treated and to not be afraid to come in," Vail said. "So we try to make that as barrier-free and as easy as possible."

Questions can be directed to ICHD at 517-887-4424. The Forest Community Health Center is located at 2316 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910