Don't pay for something you can get for free.
A new report is out from the Inspector General of the U.S. Treasury Department looking into why only 2.4% of eligible tax filers are using the Free File system.
About 70% of tax filers can use an online system found at IRS.gov to get free tax software from a variety of brand name firms.
Free File is open to taxpayers who have an income of $69-thousand dollars or less.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration warned taxpayers often don't realize they must go to the Free File web page at IRS.gov as a starting point for Free File.
Free File at IRS.gov
