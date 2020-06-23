Fredericks family files suit against the state

The family of a Michigan child who was a ward of the state is filing a lawsuit after he died while living at a state-run facility.

In May of 2020, 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks was involved in an altercation and died shortly there after at Lakeside Academy.

According to an attorney hired by the family, Cornelius was restrained by Lakeside's staff after throwing a sandwich.

Attorney Jon Marko claims that according to witnesses, the child yelled out that he could not breathe and that officials at Lakeside Academy were slow in getting him help and to a hospital.

On Monday Marko announced the Frederick family's intention of filing their lawsuit.

He said, "We are announcing today that we have filed a civil rights lawsuit in Kalamazoo Circuit Court against Sequel and Lakeside Academy for the death of Cornelius Fredericks who was restrained to death in an action from all the evidence that we have appears similar to how George Floyd was murdered and so we filed a civil rights lawsuit seeking justice for the family."

Marko added, "The evidence that we have and based on the investigation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is that he was sat on similar to how George Floyd was restrained for up to ten minutes. During that time he was screaming that he couldn't breathe, he was asking for help and they didn't get off him, they didn't stop. He was rushed to the hospital, and when I say rushed, according to the information we have from MDHHS, they waited 12 minutes in order to get Cornelius help, they waited 12 minutes to do anything about it. Cornelius was brought to the hospital. It was found out that he also had COVID-19 from the facility and he passed away."

Officials at Lakeside Academy say more than two dozen children ran away from the facility after the incident. The State of Michigan also revoked the operating license of the facility.