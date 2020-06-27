Fraternity gives out free masks

The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first historically African-American intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity, distributed 1,000 free disposable masks to Lansing residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kroger grocery store located at 921 W. Holmes Rd. and at LaRoy Froh Apartments from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended people to wear cloth face coverings in public.

Under a recent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer executive order, Michiganders are required to wear masks in public places to help slow and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Businesses can refuse service to people who do not adhere to the face-covering restriction.

“Michigan has made significant progress combating the coronavirus and we want to make we continue to remain vigilant in this effort,” said Joshua Gillespie, community service chair for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Kappa Delta Lambda Chapter. “We are here to serve the Lansing community and help people get through this difficult time. We are not out of the woods. We have to remain safe and healthy.”

The Michigan Chinese American Coalition purchased non-medical masks to donate to the community. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha practiced social distancing while distributing the masks to residents. All members of the public were welcomed to visit one of the sites to receive a mask, which are limited to three per person.

The KDL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was founded on May 26, 1972 in Lansing, MI. The fraternity develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for the Lansing community.

The Tabernacle of David LMTS Outreach Center is a 5103c nonprofit that provides food, financial literacy, credit repair, legal services and mental health consultation.

The Michigan Chinese American Coalition (MCAC) was formed on January 23, 2020 to assist in combating the deadly coronavirus. The MCAC is led by a group of Chinese American Michigan residents and they are assisted locally by MSU Chinese Faculty Club and the Greater Lansing Chinese Association. So far, MCAC has donated thousands of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment to Michigan hospitals and the general public.