Fraternity gives out free masks

The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first historically African-American intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity, will distribute 1,000 free disposable masks to Lansing residents Saturday, May 23.

Residents can pick up a free mask from noon to 3 p.m. at the Tabernacle of David Church at 2645 W. Holmes Rd. and from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the South Washington Apartment Park Apartments at 3200 S. Washington Ave. on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended people to wear cloth face coverings in public. Under a recent executive order, Michiganders are required to wear masks in public places to help slow and stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Businesses can refuse service to people who do not adhere to the face-covering restriction.

“We know there are people in our community that may have a difficult time acquiring a mask and we want to help ease that burden,” said Joshua Gillespie, community service chair for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Kappa Delta Lambda Chapter. “We are honored to serve the Lansing community and we hope through this effort that we will provide some safety, comfort and relief.”

The Michigan Chinese American Coalition purchased non-medical masks to donate to the community. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha will practice social distancing while distributing the masks to residents. All members of the public are welcome to visit one of the sites to receive a mask, which are limited to three per person.

