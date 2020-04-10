Fowler community rallies around man fighting cancer

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Ralph Feldpausch is going into the hospital to have surgery for colorectal cancer.

The community rallied around the hard working farmer Thursday night, showing their support with a parade of cars and signs of support.

During a time of social distancing, their loud honks were like huge hugs.

Mr. Feldpausch's children and their families lined his driveway to watch more than 80 cars full of well-wishers pass by.

His daughter even Skyped in from Germany where her husband is stationed in the U.S. Army.

