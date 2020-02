Four people are without a home after a fire broke out Friday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of S. Onondaga Rd.

Fire officials say the four people were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were back on the scene early Saturday morning after there were more reports of smoke.

They were able to extinguish the smoldering fire.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.