Four people at a DeWitt assisted living facility have died of Covid-19.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) and Gunnisonville Meadows Senior Assisted Living say 17 residents and 2 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

The employees who tested positive are self-isolating at home and are not in contact with residents.

Residents who tested positive are being isolated in their rooms. All group activities have been cancelled.

Health officials say all other residents and employees are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19. “Gunnisonville Meadows took extensive measures to prevent this virus from infecting their residents and staff, but unfortunately, it still made its way into their facility,” said Sarah Doak, MMDHD Community Health and Education Division Director. “It’s evident that COVID-19 can spread quickly within a medically vulnerable population and cause severe illness and death. This is why it’s so important for everyone to stay home.”

Dr. Tim Brannan, co-owner of Gunnisonville Meadows said, “The staff took aggressive steps to mitigate the virus, however despite our best efforts at exhaustive precautions, COVID-19 demonstrated it could still invade a fully prepared building. The virus showed you cannot prepare enough to safeguard your residents and staff – our Gunnisonville family.”

