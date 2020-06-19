Four locals arraigned in connection with March 31 shooting

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office charged and arraigned additional individuals in connection to the March 31 shooting death of Bradley Wicks in Bunkerhill Township.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Department. on May 6, 37 year-old Christina Morgan-Ann Burnett of Holt was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of accessory after the fact. Burnett has since posted bond and been released.

On June 18, Ingham County Sheriff's Department charged 47 year old Lisa Burgess of Dewitt with one count of conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and two counts of witness intimidation. Her bond was set at $500.

Also on June 18, Jennifer Alleman, 47 year old of Lainsburg, was charged one two counts of conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and two counts of witness intimidation. She was given a personal recognizance bond.

Garylee Dexter was already in custody on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, however received additional charges June 18. The additional charges include two counts of conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and two counts of witness intimidation. Dexter remained at the Ingham County Jail on his previous charges.

