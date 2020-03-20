Four dead in Michigan after coronavirus claims Oakland County man

Four people are now dead in Michigan as a result of the coronavirus. The fourth death was confirmed Friday night when the Oakland County Health Department. The victim is a 54-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

"This is a tragic loss and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "This is also an important reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of personal and community-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that the state now has over 500 confirmed cases of the virus.

