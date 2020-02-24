Four arraigned for alleged hazing at suburban Detroit school

Four suburban Detroit high school football players face misdemeanor assault and battery charges for an alleged locker room hazing incident.

Michael Anthony Young, Sean Vanard Bonery and Rick Dwayne Pearson, all 18, and 17-year-old Galiko Tyreese Lovelace attend Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School.

They were arraigned Monday before 37th District Judge Matthew P. Sabaugh. All pleaded not guilty and were released on $1,000 personal bonds.

Warren police began investigating the alleged assault on other players with broomsticks in October 2019.

The school acknowledged some form of hazing occurred and ended the team’s season by forfeiting a playoff game last fall and fired coach Mike Giannone in December.

