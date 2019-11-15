Four Mid-Michigan football teams win regional titles

It was a busy night of high school football across Mid-Michigan and at least four area teams will be moving on to the semifinals in the MHSAA playoffs.

Reading, Pewamo-Westphalia, Lansing Catholic and Jackson Lumen Christi all won their regional title matchups Friday night.

Four more area schools will compete Saturday afternoon in the MHSAA playoffs. We will have updates on those games on Saturday's edition of News Ten at 6.

Here is a list of the scores from tonight's action.

D-8

Reading 26, Adrian Lenawee Christian 21

D-7

Pewamo-Westphalia 36, New Lothrop 35

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Schoolcraft 30

D-6

Onsted 12, Hillsdale 0

D-5

Lansing Catholic 40, Kalamazoo United 13