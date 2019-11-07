Founders Taproom won't reopen until 2020

Founders Brewing Company says a taproom that closed earlier this year in Detroit after the filing of a racial discrimination lawsuit, won't reopen until next year.

Owners of the beer distribution company say they're looking for a new manager for the closed location.

Founders Brewery faced backlash after a former employee filed the lawsuit against the Michigan-based company.

A settlement between the brewery and the employee was reached last week.

The owners say they want to create a "diversity and inclusion strategy" and that begins by working with residents of Detroit.

Mike Stevens, the Founders Brewing Co-Founder said, "What we're striving to do here is work with the community. We want to work with fellow Detroiters, we want to work with the neighborhood, we want to work with our staff and understand where we should deploy those funds so that we really engage the community in a very serious way."

Owners say profits from the company for the next three years will be donated to charities and community organizations.

And workers affected by the closed brewery will continue to be paid.

