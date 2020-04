Another major Michigan employer says it will be laying off workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Founders Brewing Company says over 160 workers will be indefinitely laid off.

The beer company added that it intends for the job loss to only be temporary and last less than six months.

The layoffs will affect employees who work at the Grand Rapids Taproom and company store, as well as the Detroit Taproom. They're expected to begin May 3rd.

