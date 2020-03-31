Foster families needed during pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting Michigan's foster care system.

Bethany Christian Services told News 10 they are seeing fewer people who want to become foster parents because of the virus, which is why foster parents are needed more than ever right now.

"Our pool of available parents right now is dwindling," said Rachel Willis, the VP of Regional Operations.

That decline may be due to a number of safety precautions the agency must take, she said.

"Just given the age of the family or the other children in the home, maybe of the health status in the home, we cant expose them to any more children."

All this as the number of children in foster care is expected to rise.

"Whether it's due to this increased stress of time that we are seeing now because of the crisis or that we might be able to have the same in-person contact that we would with children, so we will see a rise once the shelter in place is lifted," said Willis.

Right now Ingham County has more than 500 kids in foster care.

"They are just like any extraordinary kids who are facing tough circumstances so what we need are families that are able to step into the gap and say that I can provide care and shelter and basic needs and emotional support for you while you're working with the agency to get reconnected with their family," said Willis.

To prepare for the rise in kids in the foster system, Bethany Christian Services is asking families to consider becoming foster parents.

and a lot of the training can be done right from home, online.

"So through a virtual meeting, we would be able to provide all the same information that we would do in person," explained Willis. :"We have actually had some feedback saying this is easier because it eliminated barriers that they had like finding childcare or getting to the meetings."

The licensing process takes about four to six months to become a foster parent.

For links to how to start the application, click here.

