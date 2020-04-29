Former track athlete suing MSU & NCAA over sexual assault claims

A former sprinter for Michigan State University's Women's Track team is suing the university and the NCAA for failing to protect female student-athletes from sexual assault.

Emma Roedel of Fowlerville was a freshman in March of 2017 when she says a highly regarded fellow athlete on the men's track team raped her, took inappropriate pictures of her, and then shared it on social media with the whole team.

Court documents say Roedel told her coach, who discouraged her from reporting it. When she went to the police, her teammates threatened her.

Roedel alleges discrimination because her role on the track team was changed after she made the report. The male athlete did not suffer consequences.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

