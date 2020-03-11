Former priest returns to Michigan, arraigned on additional charges

There's continuing movement on the investigation into Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's investigation into sexual abuse by members of the clergy, according to Nessel's office.

Former Priest Gary Allen Jacobs was formally arraigned in Ontonagon County on two more criminal sexual conduct cases that he reportedly committed in the 80's while serving as a Priest under the Catholic Diocese of Marquette in the Upper Peninsula, according to the attorney general's office.

Jacobs was charged back in January on seven charges in three separate cases that reportedly occurred between Jan.1, 1981 and Dec. 31, 1984, in Ontonagon County, Nessel's office said. Since then, Nessel's office said two new victims came forward to make sexual assault reports against Jacobs.

The former Priest is being charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child between the ages of 13 and 15, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child between the ages of 13 and 15, according to the attorney general's office.

Each first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge is punishable by up to life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring, according to Nessel's office, and the second-degree charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“The progress this office is making with regard to clergy abuse is encouraging, though troubling at the same time,” Nessel said. “As my investigators continue to uncover more potential suspects, my thoughts are with the growing number of victims who have also come forward. My team will continue to talk with those who allege clergy abuse and conduct our investigations thoroughly as we pursue the truth.”

Jacobs was arrested Jan. 17 in New Mexico on three previously charged cases of criminal sexual conduct and instead of waiting for extradition from New Mexico, Jacobs voluntarily returned to Michigan to be arraigned on the new charges, Nessel's office said.

Jacobs is expected to have a preliminary conference at 1:30 p.m. March 23 and a preliminary exam at 10:30 a.m. Both the conference and exam will be taking place in Ontonagon County District Court.

Nessel's office said the court denied Jacobs bond but it will be addressed again at the preliminary examination.

