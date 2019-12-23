Former pastor back in court

A former pastor from Eaton County will be back in court on Monday. The pastor is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from his own church

Douglas Hammond reportedly was taking the money from Olivet First Assembly of God from January 2014 until November of 2019.

Hammond's attorney told the judge he is not guilty.

However, Hammond said otherwise, and said he was guilty.

If Hammond is convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.

News 10 will be there and will let you know what happens.

