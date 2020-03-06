Former officer sentenced in sex abuse case

A former part-time police officer will serve between seven and 50 in prison for sexual misconduct.

Michael Couture worked for the Village of Clinton Police Department in Lenawee County.

Back in January, he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables.

Couture was originally accused of sexual misconduct with a minor back in 2008.

When charges were filed in 2019, he turned himself in to Michigan State Police.

Couture will now have to register as a sex offender for life and will not be allowed to have contact with his victim or any minors under the age of 16.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.