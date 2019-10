A former TV meteorologist entered a not guilty plea in court Monday after facing charges of child pornography.

Mike Davis is the former chief meteorologist at WBNS-TV, which is the CBS station in Columbus, Ohio.

Prosecutors say Davis uploaded and downloaded a significant amount of pictures and videos of naked children over a one year period.

Davis has been fired from his TV job.

He was allowed to remain free until his trial.

