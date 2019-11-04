Former judge to pay $16K for misconduct investigation

A former Livingston County judge has to pay thousands of dollars to a commission that spent money investigating claims of misconduct.

The State Supreme Court ordered Theresa Brennan to pay more than $16,000.

The Attorney General's Office filed charges in December 2018 against Brennan for perjury and tampering with her own divorce case.

State police said she lied during a deposition about erasing data from her phone after her ex-husband filed for divorce.

Prosecutors said she got rid of evidence before recusing herself from her own divorce litigation.

Judge David Guinn, who ordered her to trial, said it should have been a "no-brainer" for Brennan to immediately give up the case.

Defense attorney Larry Willey said any delay wasn't significant.

Brennan was suspended in February by the state Supreme Court but still is being paid.

Brenann was removed from the bench this past summer following a separate ethics case.

Her case is set to go to trial on Jan. 13, 2020, and she faces up to 24 years in prison on all charges including 15 years for perjury.

