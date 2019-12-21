Former elementary school of Malcom X to be redeveloped

Ferguson Development Team and community partners have acquired the vacant property of the former elementary school of Malcolm X from the Landbank.

Proposed South Lansing Project

The property is situated at the corner of Pleasant Grove and Holmes in southwest Lansing.

The plan includes a medical facility in which they will be partnering with local healthcare providers. There will also be a one-story community building with a cafe plus retail and residential space.

“This project will utilize a prominent location in Southwest Lansing with a rich history and a proud background of strong community involvement. It will stimulate the surrounding community and improve the quality of life and help to build a strong local economy," said Joel Ferguson.

“I am very excited about this proposal, which will be transformational for Southwest Lansing. This will provide much needed medical care where services are currently lacking and it will create a new building and facility on a crucial corridor in Southwest Lansing. I am excited to see this progress and to have it open for the residents in Southwest Lansing," added Mayor Andy Schor.

There is no word yet on when this redevelopment will begin.

