Former US Rep. Bob Traxler of Michigan dies at 88

Retired State Rep. and Congressman Bob Traxler of Bay City died at 88.
Longtime Michigan Congressman Bob Traxler has died. He was 88.
Traxler was a Democrat from Bay City who was elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1974. He was regularly re-elected until retiring in 1993.
Trahan Funeral Chapel says Traxler died Wednesday.
While in Congress, Traxler served on the House Appropriations Committee, which decides where federal money is spent. His career in public service included years as a prosecutor and a state lawmaker. He was nicknamed "Bingo Bob" for legislation to allow Michigan charities to raise money through bingo and other games.
U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, who represents Bay City, says he admired Traxler and sought his advice after being elected to Congress in 2012.

 
