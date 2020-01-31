Convicted former U of M doctor loses licenses permanently

The medical license of former U of M pediatric rheumatologist Mark Franklin Hoeltzel was permanently revoked earlier this month, according to a statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

AG Nessel and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Hoeltzel's license was revoked after multiple criminal sexual conduct convictions and inappropriate interactions with patients.

The Board of Medicine's Disciplinary Subcommittee took a consent agreement and stipulation on Jan. 15, 2020 to permanently revoke the former doctor's license, according to the statement. He was also fined $50,000.

An administrative complaint was issued against Hoeltzel by the Attorney General's office back on May 15, 2019 following his federal conviction for coercion and enticement of a minor as well as his state convictions for second and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“Mr. Hoeltzel repeatedly violated the law and left behind a trail of victims,” Nessel said. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with our partners at LARA to ensure that Mr. Hoeltzel never practices medicine again.”

In addition to losing his license for good, the statement said he was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for the federal charge, 60 months to 15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 13 months to two years for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. All of those sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the statement.

“Our LARA team took appropriate and immediate steps to protect the public once being made aware of the licensee’s harmful actions,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “We appreciate the efforts of the Attorney General’s office that helped lead to the permanent revocation of Hoeltzel’s license. His actions were unconscionable and he will never be able to obtain a medical license in Michigan.”

Hoeltzel's license was summarily suspended in December of 2017, according to the statement, based on allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a patient and exchanged inappropriate messages with a minor.

More allegations came out about Hoeltzel in 2018, leading Nessel's office to file a superseding complaint on March 28, 2018, according to Nessel's office. Those additional allegations included Hoeltzel's inappropriate interactions with two patients he treated while working at a pediatric rheumatology clinic in Missouri.

Nessel's office said in June of 2018, the disciplinary subcommittee accepted a consent agreement and stipulation taking disciplinary action against Hoeltzel, which included a three-year revocation of his medical license at that time.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.