Former Second Lady Jill Biden to visit Lansing on Tuesday

Dr. Jill Biden will stop in Lansing on Tuesday, March 10, as her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, aims for a primary victory in Michigan on Tuesday.

Dr. Biden will tour the Youth Council Think Tank at the Impression Five Science Center in Lansing. The event is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m. The Impression Five Center is located at 200 Museum Dr, Lansing, MI 48933

She'll then head to Flint to visit the Ferris Wheel incubator, tour the space, and meet with innovators in Flint.

According to a CNN poll released Monday morning, 52% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents, say they would vote for Joe Biden, compared to 36% of potential voters, who say they would vote for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Days before the state’s primary, Sanders campaigned in Michigan, while Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church in Mississippi.