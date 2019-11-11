Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter wears a bandage after a fall the day before at his home in Plains, Ga. The former president broke his pelvis in a fall last week. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.
A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.
