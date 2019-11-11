Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.
A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.