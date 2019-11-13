Former Neogen employee charged with embezzlement

A former employee of Neogen Corp., a Lansing-based company, has been charged in Ingham County Circuit Court with embezzling at least $100,000 from the business.

Tammy Ritter, 56, of New Lothrop, allegedly embezzled from Neogen between September 2014 and June 2018 while she worked there, Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Scott Hughes said.

Ritter is also charged with using a computer to commit a crime. Both charges are 20-year felonies, Hughes said.

Ritter has waived her arraignment in circuit court and awaits trial before Judge Clinton Canady.

Neogen develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety, according to a company new release. Its company headquarters is located at 620 Lesher Place.

