Former Michigan priest to stand trial on rape charges

A former Roman Catholic priest in Michigan will be tried on sexual assault charges for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old boy after a 1987 family funeral. Attorney General Dana Nessel says Vincent DeLorenzo on Wednesday was bound over for trial after a hearing before Grand Blanc District Court Judge Christopher Odette. The judge also increased DeLorenzo’s bond from $100,000 to $200,000. He remains in Genesee County Jail. The 81-year-old DeLorenzo is accused of abusing the boy from 1995 to 2000. The child was a student at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church school in Burden. The alleged victim testified he was raped by DeLorenzo in the second grade.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.