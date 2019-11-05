Former McDonald’s CEO steps down from Walmart board in wake of employee relationship

McDonald's former CEO has resigned from Walmart's board one day after being fired by the fast food chain.

Steve Easterbrook stepped down from Walmart's board of directors Monday.

The move follows his exit from McDonald's for having a consensual relationship with an employee.

In an email, Easterbrook said the relationship was a "mistake" and agreed with McDonald's decision to dismiss him.

Easterbook joined Walmart's board of directors in 2018.

He sat on committees that focused on management development and finance.

Walmart said his resignation wasn't due to disagreements with the company.

