Former MSU star Shannon Brown arrested after shooting incident

Former Michigan State University basketball star Shannon Brown is now out on bond after he was arrested last week. Brown was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale in suburban Atlanta, police said.

Brown, 34, now faces a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident Saturday at his home in Tyrone. He is free after he posted bond on Monday.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard and two-time NBA champion told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his home.

The couple told police they noticed a "for sale" sign in front of Brown's home while they were in the area looking for homes. The couple told investigators the front door was open and they entered after yelling out their intentions to tour the home.

"They stated they heard a voice acknowledge them and once inside, at some point, Mr. Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them," said Tyrone police Lt. Philip Nelson. "Shortly thereafter, he let them go, and they stated he fired his rifle towards them as they were leaving."

Nelson said no one was injured in the incident and investigators who responded found one empty shell casing at the scene.

Brown's home in Fayette County is listed for sale, police said.