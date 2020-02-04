Former MSU head coach addresses media after announcing retirement

Former MSU Head Coach Mark Dantonio addressed the media Tuesday after announcing his retirement on Twitter.

He told the media he thought it was time for a change.

Dantonio said the decision came after talking with his family.

He said coaching was a 24/7, 365-days-a-year job.

He said he believes MSU will get a great coach who cares about the future of the MSU football program.

During the conference, Dantonio said he wanted to thank his players and the MSU community.

He spoke for about a half-hour, getting choked up while reflecting on his time as head coach at MSU.

Dantonio is the winningest coach in MSU football history with a 115-57 record as coach of the Spartans from 2007-2019.

His team won the Rose Bowl in 2013 and made the playoffs in 2015, as well as many Big Ten Championships under his belt.

You can watch the press conference in full at the bottom of this article.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.