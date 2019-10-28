Former MSU President heading to trial for lying during Nassar investigation

A judge's ruling came down on Monday for former MSU President, Lou Anna K. Simon.

Judge Julie Reincke says that Simon will be bound over to Eaton County Circuit Court for her trial of lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

The court ruling states that there is probable cause that Simon did lie to police when she was questioned during a criminal investigation, in which they say she knew.

The order states, "The defendant provided false information regarding that investigation to the peace officer and the testimony of Kristine Moore and Paulette Granberry Russell supports this."

It also stated, "It is not credible to believe that Simon would have heard even the outline of Thomashow's story and forgotten it."

The third victim on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, was number 33 so far, Amanda Thomashow. Amanda saw Nassar for back and hip pain in 2014. She heard great things about the doctor and was hopeful for the treatment. However, she said, "he had us all fooled." She said his quirky behavior should have raised a red flag. She told authorities at MSU but her voice went unanswered. She was in her mid-20's and in medical school and was told that she didn't understand the difference between sexual assault and treatment. She says that she still has nightmares about the day she was assaulted and can't sleep. She is afraid "of people all the time."

Lastly, Judge Reincke stated in her Opinion that Simon "concealed the information with intent to deceive."

Her felony arraignment is set for December 12, 2019. She will also have a status conference on December 20, 2019.

It was back in 2018 when Simon was first spotted outside Michigan State Police headquarters.

She wouldn't comment on why she was there, but soon we would know.

"When asked if you were aware of any investigation involving Larry Nassar prior to 2016 you falsely or misleadingly said that 'I was aware that in 2014 there was a sports med doc who was subject to an investigation.' when in fact you knew it was Larry Nassar who was the subject of 2014 title ix investigations," Honorable Julie Reincke of Eaton county district court said last November.

Simon was charged with two felony and two misdemeanor counts of lying to police about when she knew about complaints against now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The four charges stem from the Michigan Attorney General Office's investigation into MSUs handling of the Nassar scandal.

In July, a State Police detective testified that he asked Simon during her visit to their headquarters if she was aware of any prior investigation with Larry Nassar or before news of his sexual assaults became public in 2016. Simon said she was aware in 2014 that there was a sports medicine doctor who was subject to review, but wasn't aware of the substance of that review or the nature of the complaint.

Back in 2014, Amanda Thomashow filed a complaint against Nassar claiming he had sexually assaulted her during a medical appointment on March 24. The complaint was then forwarded to MSU's Title IX Office.

MSU's Internal Office cleared Nassar and he continued to abuse patients for two more years before the university fired him in September 2016.

Simon told investigators she didn't know about complaints against Nassar until 2016.

The detective said police obtained a meeting agenda from May 19, 2014, that shows Simon and an advisor, discussed Nassar and the sexual assault investigation.

Here's what Simon's lawyers had to say after a court date in November,

"These charges have no merit whatsoever and we are looking forward to our day in court to prove that these charges are without merit and we are confident that Dr. Simon will be exonerated in full," Simon's attorney Lee Silver said.

Monday, they provided the following statement:

"While we respect the District Court’s decision, we are disappointed by the District Court’s ruling in light of the stark lack of evidence to support the charges against Lou Anna Simon. We plan to vigorously defend Dr. Simon ad fully expect to prevail in the Circuit Court."

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.