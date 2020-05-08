Former MSU President Simon's trial continues virtually

Lou Anna K. Simon appeared in virtually in Michigan's 56th Circuit Court Friday before Judge John Maurer. The former Michigan State University President is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for lying to police about what she knew during the Larry Nassar scandal.

Lee Silver, Simon's lawyer, hopes the case will get thrown out due to inconsistencies in Judge Julie Reincke's rulings. Her legal team argues that Reincke was, "not objective and ignored an absence of evidence."

"In short, we did not get a fair shake," said Silver. "Dr. Simon did not get a fair preliminary exam because she did not get what the Michigan Supreme Court said she was entitled to."

In October 2019, Reincke ordered Simon to stand trial, saying there is probable cause that she "concealed information with the intent to deceive."

That information was regarding whether or not the president of the university was aware that Nassar had been under investigation in 2014 when a med student, Amanda Thomashow, came forward about the abuse. Simon said she was aware that a sports medicine doctor was investigated, but not who or why.

"When asked if you were aware of any investigation involving Larry Nassar prior to 2016 you falsely or misleadingly said that 'I was aware that in 2014 there was a sports med doc who was subject to an investigation' when in fact you knew it was Larry Nassar who was the subject of 2014 Title IX investigations," Reincke said in November.

However, documents from May 2014, discovered by detectives showed Simon and an advisor discussed Nassar and the sexual assault investigation -- and yet, the doctor was cleared by the MSU's Internal Office that same year.

Judge Maurer says he will make a decision in the next two weeks in regards to whether the charges in circuit court get thrown out.

