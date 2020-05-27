Former MSU OL Arthur Ray looks ahead to 2nd season of coaching at Northwood

Former Michigan State football offensive lineman Arthur Ray is now an assistant coach for the Northwood University football team. He is heading into his second season with the program and believes he will continue coaching for the rest of his career. Ray brings a different kind of background to the Wolves coaching staff. His health history involves a battle with cancer that included nine surgeries and a miraculous fight to get back to the condition an NFL-caliber player needs to be in.

Throughout his fight, Ray learned to stay in the moment. A motto that he preaches to his players at Northwood.

"That's what I focus on with my guys. Everyday stay in the moment and everyday is its own battle," Ray said.

As Ray looks ahead to his second year on the sidelines in college football, there is a cloud of uncertainty over the season. For Northwood, the COVID-19 pandemic isn't the only thing impacting their season. The Midland area has experienced record-setting floods after the failure of dams in the area. Sports can be an escape for some people, and Ray believes their upcoming season will be big for the community.

"It's going to be huge, it's going to be tremendous and there is a certain level of responsibility that it is going to take. As far as us in Midland, I expect the town to rally around us. Northwood has been a staple in the Midland community for years and they've been nothing but good to me since I've been there you know there are a lot of spartan fans in the Midland area," Ray explained.

For Ray, he has high hopes and aspirations for his coaching career. He would one day like to make it to the NFL, but he would also love to wear the green and white once again. As his old coach Mark Dantonio used to say, coaching in East Lansing would complete his circle.