Former MSU FB recruiting coordinator in court

Former Michigan State University recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell is heading back to court.

Blackwell is suing Lou Anna K. Simon, former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis, and other MSU officials for wrongful termination and unlawful arrest.

He's also accusing Dantonio of violating rules ... by arranging jobs for relatives of high-profile recruits.

The NCAA is investigating those claims.

A federal judge in Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m. is expected to determine if Blackwell's case will be dismissed, continue as is, or if it will move forward -- but with new legal counsel for Blackwell.

