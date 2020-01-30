Former MSU Dean William Strampel to be released from jail early

Former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel is set to be released from jail early.

Strampel is set to be released from the Ingham County Jail on April 3 2020 after serving eight months of the one year sentence he was given last summer.

The former dean permanently surrendered his license to practice medicine as a doctor of osteopathic medicine and was ordered to pay a $35,000 fine to the State of Michigan.

Strampel was Larry Nassar’s supervisor at MSU and dean of the medical school from 2002 until 2018.

He was convicted in June 2019 of three charges: one count of Misconduct in Office and two counts of Willful Neglect of Duty.

He was sentenced by Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk to 11 months in Ingham County Jail on the first count and one year in jail on the other two counts, to be served concurrently.

During his trial, victims read impact statements in front of the judge.

Those victims hoped to remind Strampel that his actions changed their lives forever.

"They say that the only thing worse than a broken heart is a broken dream. And my dream depended entirely on an egoistic, perverted and sexually-charged man," read Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark. Those words were written by Priyanka Pandey, a former student at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, who testified Strampel threatened her career.

The jury acquitted him of a more serious charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, he also was convicted of willfully neglecting to monitor Nassar.

