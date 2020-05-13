Former MEA President Steven Cook dies at age 63

The Michigan Education Association announced former President Steven Cook, 63, died earlier this week from a non-COVID-19 illness.

The MEA said Cook was the first education support professional to serve as president of Michigan's largest school employee union, serving in that role from 2011 to 2017.

The MEA said Cook also served as the union's secretary-treasurer and later vice president, totaling 26 years of leadership of MEA and Michigan's educators.

Cook also worked as a community-school liaison for the Lansing Public Schools, serving as the local president of the Lansing Educational Assistants prior to becoming a state officer with MEA, the MEA said.

“Steve was a fierce believer in the collective power of both public education and unions to change lives,” said MEA President Paula Herbart. “He was a resolute leader who always stood up for what he believed was right for school employees and students. His loyalty – to both his union and to those lucky enough to call him a friend – was his trademark.

“The labor movement and the cause of public education are both worse off today for losing a champion in

Steve Cook.”

Cook is survived by his wife, Sarah and his son, Wayne. The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

