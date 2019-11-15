Former Lansing police chief takes MSU job

Lansing’s former police chief has traded law enforcement blue for Michigan State University green and white.

Michael Yankowski was hired late last month for a position in MSU’s Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance.

Yankowski joined the office Oct. 28 as its assistant director for institutional ethics and compliance, the university confirmed in an email.

It was unclear Friday afternoon what Yankowski’s salary will be at MSU.

Messages left Friday with university officials weren’t returned.

Multiple media reports indicate Yankowski’s annual salary as Lansing’s police chief was at least $120,000 before he retired.

MSU’s website describes its Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance as one that “performs internal audits, plans and oversees the university’s risk assessment process and oversees the institution compliance program.”

It add the office promotes “a university-wide culture of compliance and ethics.”

Yankowski’s hiring at MSU last month came more than three months after he retired from the Lansing Police Department after 25 years of service. He served his final six years as chief.

Yankowski was one of three finalists this year for the Grand Rapids police chief position. But Yankowski decided in late June to withdraw his name from consideration for the job, just a few weeks before he announced his retirement.

