A former Lansing Elementary School teacher will spend nearly 22 years in prison, for creating child pornography.

Audra Mabel was a kindergarten Teacher there, but taught at Lyons Elementary back in 2017.

Police arrested her after an investigation into a man accused of abusing his daughter.

Investigators found videos on his phone, that they say Mabel had sent him.

One of them was shot inside her classroom in Lansing.

