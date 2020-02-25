Former Lansing Mayor backs Bloomberg

Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said he is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg because of his policies to end gun violence.

Gun violence has been an ongoing debate in the U.S.

Last year, there were more than 15,000 gun-related deaths.

Bloomberg said he's not trying to get rid of the second amendment, but he is trying to get guns out of the wrong hands.

He wants to see mandatory background checks every time someone buys a gun. He would also like to allow courts to take guns away from anyone that is deemed dangerous, and his plan would take guns away from people convicted of assault, or other violent crimes.

"We are an outlier and this idea of 'oh well, these things happen, we can't do anything,' is NRA bullcrap. No other civilization, no other western civilization tolerates the violence that we do," Bernero said. "The unmitigated violence we have unleashed in our communities is outrageous and it can stop. It just takes leadership."

Bloomberg is fighting against the gun industry to reduce the number of illegal gun sales.

"He's been there. Before it was fashionable. Before it was just something you put on the website just 'because I'm a Democrat, I go to do X,Y,Z,'" said Khary Penebaker, gun safety advocate.

As mayor of New York, he sued 27 illegal gun dealers across the country when their guns wound up on New York City streets. He claims that because of that lawsuit, the number of gun crimes in New York City has dropped 18%.

