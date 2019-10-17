Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero delivers ‘Virgual reality’ in podcast debut

Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero launched his new podcast Thursday and promised “Virgual reality” for all his listeners.

Bernero kicked off “The Virg Bernero Show” in the Farmington Hills-based studio of NRM Streamcast, a startup business.

The one-hour show kicked off with a light-hearted opener from a producer that described the host as “always pretty pissed off about something.”

“We’re going to be pretty relaxed,” Bernero said during his opening remarks. “So for those of you who are uptight and following a schedule, this may not be your show.”

Bernero discussed a number of topics during his program. He first paid tribute to the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died Thursday, and then discussed Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.

Later on, Bernero discussed the ongoing labor negotiations between General Motors and the United Automobile Workers.

The show include interviews with Lansing area labor leaders and autoworkers.

At one point in the show, Bernero joked the Democratic impeachment probe of President Donald Trump will be a weekly segment.

Bernero emphasized in show he wants to motivate, activate, facilitate and occasionally bloviate.

He struck a positive tone that appeared to challenge his “angry mayor” nickname.

“We have got to find a place for civility again in this country,” Bernero said in his closing remarks. “It needs to be in our day to day. It needs to be in the discussion, the dialogue again.

We’ve talked about it a lot in this show – more than I thought we would, that we can agree to disagree. We don’t have to be so disagreeable.”

Bernero’s show airs noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at nrmstreamcast.com.

It’s also available on the NRM Streamcast mobile app and the website thevirgshow.com.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FIRST EPISODE BELOW

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.